Clear floodplains by March 2020, NGT tells Agra body

Following a plea seeking remedial action against pollution on the Yamuna riverbed and floodplain in Agra, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Agra Development Authority to complete the exercise of clearing the floodplain by March 2020.

Begin exercise

While noting that authorities had completed the process of demarcation of the floodplain, a Bench headed by NGT judicial member Justice Raghuvendra S. Rathore directed, “The exercise of clearing the floodplain of river Yamuna at Agra be done by the Agra Development Authority, after giving opportunity of hearing to all concerned by ensuring that all encroachments are cleared.”

“It is made clear that the Agra Development Authority shall immediately take up the matter and commence the exercise for implementation of the report given by the National Mission for Clean Ganga [NMCG] and other authorities without any further delay, in no case later than September 15,” the Bench added.

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by petitioner Umashankar Patwa who sought restoration of the floodplain to its original condition sans pollution.

The plea had also sought directions to authorities to demolish encroachments that had come up due to constructions on the riverbed and floodplain.

A report furnished by an NGT-appointed joint inspection team, dated May 2019, had read, “During field visit it was seen that area along the floodplain has changed considerably due to construction activity and some of the drains have been filled up due to human activity... The elevation is dynamic and continuous to change due to a large number of reasons, including human intervention, natural processes like erosion and deposition.”