Clear dues of ad-hoc teachers, demand DU council members

Letter to V-C also points out the delay in contract extension of ad-hoc teachers

Letter to V-C also points out the delay in contract extension of ad-hoc teachers

A few members of the executive council of Delhi University have written to Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, demanding that wages of ad-hoc teachers pending for over two months be paid “without any further delay”.

Bringing the problem to the V-C’s attention, the letter said that ad-hoc teachers in several departments had not got their salaries and that it is difficult to survive in a metro city like Delhi without a salary.

Executive council members Seema Das and Rajpal Singh Pawar and Finance Committee member J L Gupta also pointed out that ad-hoc teachers have been facing a delay in their extensions.

Explaining the need to extend the contract period of ad-hoc teachers, the letter said, “The student-teacher ratio varies across the departments and is not conducive for quality teaching-learning at PG level and quality research. For instance, a department like Political Science with around 1,200 PG students is somehow managing with 12-13 permanent teachers.”

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association has also been demanding the absorption of ad-hoc teachers of Delhi University colleges and departments through a one-time regulation.

The association has said that 4,500 ad-hoc and temporary assistant professors working on ad-hoc/temporary basis against full-time, approved, sanctioned and substantive posts have been languishing for a long time in various colleges/departments amidst job and social insecurity.