Clear applications seeking permission for tree felling, L-G writes to Kejriwal

He seeks responsibility from CM, asks him to address issue

Special Correspondent NEW DELHI
August 19, 2022 01:31 IST

L-G V.K. Saxena.

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena has written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that a significant number of applications seeking permission for tree felling are pending with the Forest Department. Citing delay in various development projects, he has asked Mr. Kejirwal to address the issue and fix responsibility for it.

Projects delayed

“Several major projects have been held up for an unreasonable period of time for want of felling or translocating trees under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994, by the Department of Forest and Wildlife, GNCTD,” Mr. Saxena wrote in his letter.

He added that in cases, the pendency is exceeding more than a year without any reason being communicated by the department for withholding the permission indefinitely in violation of the time period laid down for disposal of such applications under the Act.

“Such ‘unwarranted delays’ in disposal of applications is resulting in a waste of public funds for which accountability needs to be fixed,” Mr. Saxena wrote in the letter.

