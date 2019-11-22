‘Clear 25 lakh tonnes of waste from Bandhwari landfill’

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Gurugram Municipal Corporation to clear 25 lakh tonnes of legacy waste from the Bandhwari landfill site within six months. The green panel also warned of coercive measures against senior officials in case of non-compliance of orders.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel observed that there was a need to take “meaningful and prompt” action by drafting action plans.

“This timeline is being fixed in view of the long time which has already gone in the process. It may be ensured that bioremediation is carried out rather than mere mechanical separation,” the Bench said and warned of coercive action against municipal commissioners and senior officials in case of non-compliance of its orders.

“The Central Pollution Control Board may evaluate whether clearance of legacy is being done as per applicable guidelines and furnish a report,” the Bench said.

In an affidavit furnished before the Bench, the civic body informed the Tribunal that two trommel machines with the capacity of handling 300 tonnes per day were being installed.

Earlier, the NGT had directed the Haryana government to deposit ₹20 crore in an escrow account to be used for clearing the legacy waste and also formed a committee to ensure removal of the waste from the site. The committee constituted by the NGT comprised the Haryana Chief Secretary, and senior officials of the civic bodies and the CPCB.

The Gurugram civic body was also directed to furnish a performance guarantee of ₹25 lakh for stopping leachate from the Bandhwari landfill site.