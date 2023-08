August 14, 2023 01:43 am | Updated 01:43 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Sunday said MCD will monitor the progress of the cleanliness campaign launched on Saturday through its ‘311’ app. She said several teams, each comprising 3,000 workers, have been deployed at various points in the city. “If a team comes across garbage on any lane, they will take a photo and upload it on the MCD app. Following this, the team will clean the area and post another photo of the cleaned-up space,” the Mayor said.