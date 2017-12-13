Cleaning Yamuna: NGT asks DJB for Phase II plan

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), on Tuesday, directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) to submit its action plan with respect to Phase II of the Yamuna cleaning project.

Noting that Phase I covers a majority of the drains in the city, a Bench headed by NGT chairperson Swatanter Kumar said, “Tell us about the drains falling under Phase II and what are you planning to do with each?” The green panel has also sought information on the number of sewage treatment plants under Phase II, which primarily covers drains in Shahdara and Barapullah.