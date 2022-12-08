  1. EPaper
Clean-up plank pays off, AAP wins landfill wards

December 08, 2022 02:07 am | Updated 02:07 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Bhalswa landfill

Bhalswa landfill | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Getting rid of the city’s three landfills was the primary plank on which the Aam Aadmi Party contested the civic elections. Interestingly, the party has won the three wards adjoining the landfill sites — Kalyanpuri ward in Ghazipur, the Jahangirpuri ward in Bhalswa and Tughlakabad ward in Okhla. AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, as well as the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, had visited the Ghazipur landfill during campaigning for the polls, and had accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of siphoning off funds meant for clearing the landfills. AAP also claimed that Mr. Kerjiwal, an engineer, has a blueprint to get rid of the landfills.

