Clean India a shared responsibility: PM Modi

September 29, 2023 10:47 am | Updated 10:47 am IST - New Delhi

In a post on X, he said, “October 1 at 10 am, we come together for a pivotal cleanliness initiative. A Swachh Bharat is a shared responsibility, and every effort counts. Join this noble endeavour to usher in a cleaner future.”

The drive will be launched on the eve of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called upon people to join a nationwide cleanliness drive at 10 am on October 1, saying a clean India is a shared responsibility.

The drive will be launched on the eve of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary. The Father of the Nation put an immense emphasis on sanitation throughout his life.

