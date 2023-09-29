HamberMenu
Clean India a shared responsibility: PM Modi

In a post on X, he said, "October 1 at 10 am, we come together for a pivotal cleanliness initiative. A Swachh Bharat is a shared responsibility, and every effort counts. Join this noble endeavour to usher in a cleaner future."

September 29, 2023 10:47 am | Updated 10:47 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
The drive will be launched on the eve of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary. File

The drive will be launched on the eve of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called upon people to join a nationwide cleanliness drive at 10 am on October 1, saying a clean India is a shared responsibility.

In a post on X, he said, "October 1 at 10 am, we come together for a pivotal cleanliness initiative. A Swachh Bharat is a shared responsibility, and every effort counts. Join this noble endeavour to usher in a cleaner future."

The drive will be launched on the eve of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary. The Father of the Nation put an immense emphasis on sanitation throughout his life.

