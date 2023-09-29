Clean India a shared responsibility: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called upon people to join a nationwide cleanliness drive at 10 am on October 1, saying a clean India is a shared responsibility.
In a post on X, he said, "October 1 at 10 am, we come together for a pivotal cleanliness initiative. A Swachh Bharat is a shared responsibility, and every effort counts. Join this noble endeavour to usher in a cleaner future."
The drive will be launched on the eve of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary. The Father of the Nation put an immense emphasis on sanitation throughout his life.
