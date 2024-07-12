Clean drains on urgent basis: Delhi L-G; Minister says measures in place to check flooding

Taking stock of the city’s flood preparedness, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Thursday ordered civic agencies to complete the desilting of drains on an urgent basis and remove obstructions to the flow of the Yamuna water.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairing a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), he said the work should have been completed by June 15. The meeting was also attended by Water Minister Atishi.

The L-G directed Irrigation and Flood Control Department (IFCD) to monitor rainfall levels in upper reaches of Himachal Pradesh and remain in constant touch with their counterparts in Haryana to keep tabs on the discharge of water from the Hathnikund barrage.

Meanwhile, IFCD Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj told reporters that the primary cause of flooding in the Capital was the discharge of extra water from the Haryana’s Hathnikund barrage. This water reaches Delhi in 36 to 72 hours depending on different factors.

The Minister said learning from last year’s floods in the city, his government has taken several special measures this year to prevent flooding, including the testing of regulators on drains and their cleaning.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.