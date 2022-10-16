Clean Bhalswa lake for Chhath Puja within a week, L-G tells DDA

Garbage on the banks of the Bhalswa lake in Delhi. | Photo Credit: File photo: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Lieutenant-Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena on Saturday issued orders to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to immediately undertake the cleaning of the banks of the Bhalswa lake here for the upcoming Chhath Puja. He instructed all stakeholder agencies to start work on “complete restoration and rejuvenation” of the lake in mission-mode.

Following his visit to the lake, which he termed an invaluable asset for the Capital, located in north-west Delhi, Mr. Saxena expressed “deep disappointment” at its “sordid and pathetic state of maintenance” by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) which is the designated agency in-charge for its rejuvenation since May 2019, Raj Niwas said.

Inaction and neglect

“The L-G expressed shock at the fact that a waterbody, so critical to the environment and aesthetics of the national capital, had been left to die with its original 59 hectare area getting squeezed to a mere 34 hectare due to deposition of silt and garbage owing to inaction and neglect by agencies concerned,” Raj Niwas stated.

“It may be noted that the work of restoring and rejuvenating the lake had been handed over to the DJB by the DDA in May 2019. However, owing to complete failure on part of the DJB to fulfill the work required, the DDA had only last month resumed the task of the lake’s upkeep,” it also stated.

Mr. Saxena also issued specific directions to the DDA to complete the work, including the cleaning of the periphery of the lake for the benefit of devotees for Chhath Puja within a week.

The L-G also asked for the boundary wall segregating the lake from the neighbouring Bhalswa Dairy on the western periphery of the lake within a month. Dismayed at the visible islands of silt, sludge, dung and garbage encroaching the lake, the L-G also directed that these be dredged and removed by December 2022.