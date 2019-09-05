‘Classroom scam’: Tiwari hands over papers to Delhi Lokayukta

BJP State unit chief Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday submitted documents to the Delhi Lokayukta against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with an alleged scam related to the construction of classrooms at city government schools.

After submitting the documents, Mr. Tiwari said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had not only “committed corruption of ₹2,000 crore” in construction of temporary classrooms made of red-stone slabs and T-iron for government schools but was also “playing with the lives of children”.

“Such temporary construction may be damaged at any time and is dangerous for the children. The municipal corporations have constructed permanent classrooms at one-fourth the cost of (such rooms at) Delhi government schools... documents in this regard will also be submitted to the Lokayukta,” Mr. Tiwari said.

‘Creating drama’

“Mr. Kejriwal is creating drama of completing various works in haste only to continue in power and disregarding government rules... he is neither worried about Delhi nor the people of Delhi. Had he been concerned, he may not have obstructed Central welfare schemes,” he added.

The North East Delhi MP said that the BJP, through its ‘Delhi Bachao Jansampark Yatra’, was apprising citizens about “the various corruptions of Mr. Kejriwal” and also about the “sufferings of the people of unauthorized colonies” during the last 55 months.

The people of Delhi, he added, had given a clear message to Mr. Kejriwal through the Lok Sabha and civic body elections that they were “not going to support his party in the forthcoming Assembly polls.”

“Mr. Kejriwal is taking such steps, which may not prove beneficial to him... the BJP’s policy is zero tolerance against corruption and after coming to power, the BJP will get all the scams investigated and the guilty persons sent to jail,” he said.