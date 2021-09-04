‘Classes IX, XI to follow CBSE’s 2-term system’

Term 1 will have multiple MCQs and Term 2 will contain descriptive questions

In line with the CBSE’s guidelines on conducting two terms for students in Classes X and XII, the Directorate of Education has introduced the same system for Classes IX and XI in the city for the academic session 2021-22.

DoE order

An order issued by the DoE states: “The academic session will be of two-term examinations, that is, mid-term examination [Term-1] and annual examination [Term-2] with approximately 50% syllabus in each. Each term will have 50% weightage for the calculation of final results.”

The order elaborated that question papers in the 90-minute Term-1 or mid-term exams that will be conducted in October or November will have multiple-choice questions.

The duration of Term-2 will be two hours, and it will be descriptive with short- or long-answer questions.