Class XII boy stabbed to death in fight outside school in Kalkaji

February 01, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - New Delhi

A class XII student was allegedly stabbed to death outside the government school where he studied in south-east Delhi’s Kalkaji, the police said on Tuesday.

An officer said the victim was identified as Mohan, 18, a resident of a JJ colony in Okhla Phase-II. “The boy was stabbed during a quarrel near Hansraj Sethi Park between two group of students from different schools. He was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries,” the officer said, adding that a case under IPC Section 302 has been registered at the Kalkaji police station.

Another officer said the fight started over Mohan talking to a girl and all the students involved knew each other. “One accused minor has been identified and we are looking for him and the others involved,” he added.

The police are scanning CCTV footage of the area. No arrest has been made yet.