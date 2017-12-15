Class XII boy dies in road accident

A Class XII was killed while two of his friends suffered injured after their car hit a divider near Atta underpass in Sector 18 of Noida on Thursday.

According to police, the incident took place around 1.30 a.m. when Raghav Mehra (18) along with his two friends Rehan and Yavesh — all student of Delhi Public School, Indirapuram — were returning from a party in Greater Noida.

“Prima Facie, it appears that Mr. Mehra was speeding and lost control of the vehicle near the underpass,” said Abhinandan, Circle Officer-1, Noida.

Stuck in wreck

Mr. Mehra succumbed to his injuries while Rehan and Yavesh are in the ICU of a private hospital.

“They were stuck in the wreck for 15 minutes before being rescued by locals and police who then rushed them to the hospital,” said Mr. Abhinandan.

“It is suspected that they might have been driving under the influence of alcohol, however it can only be established in the post mortem report,” he added.

The victim’s father had gifted the car to the boy just a few days ago.