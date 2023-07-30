Class XI student dies by suicide in east Delhi

July 30, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - New Delhi

A 16-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide at his house in east Delhi’s Chander Vihar area, the police said.

According to an officer, a PCR call was received at 7.06 a.m. regarding the incident. The deceased was a student of Class XI, DCP (East) Amrutha Guguloth said.

Ms. Guguloth said a note was recovered from the spot where the deceased expressed his frustration over not being able to live up to the expectations of his parents regarding studies. The deceased’s father works as an architect. The police are conducting proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.

Those in distress may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002.