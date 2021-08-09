Class X to XII students can visit schools

NEW DELHI

09 August 2021 02:34 IST

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in an order on Sunday, permitted students of Class X to XII to visit schools from August 9 for work related to admissions, practical activities and board exam preparations. It also said health checkups and referral services on school campuses can resume.

“Students of Class X to XII in the city are permitted to visit their schools from August 9 for admission-related work, including counselling, guidance and practical activities for board exam. Health checkups and referral services situated in schools or conducted from there can resume. Children of all age may visit these centres accompanied by their parents or guardians,” the DDMA order stated.

The order also said the Directorate of Education shall issue appropriate guidelines to ensure that COVID-19 protocols are followed.

