Class X student kills self; note blames school, classmates

Abetment to suicide case registered against school authorities, accused students

Abetment to suicide case registered against school authorities, accused students

A Class X student of a prominent private school in Faridabad killed himself on Thursday and left behind a note accusing his schoolmates of “mentally harassing him by commenting on his sexuality”. He also accused the school administration of not taking action on his complaints.

The police have registered a case on charges of abetment to suicide against the accused students and the school authorities following a complaint by the deceased’s mother.

According to the police, the woman was away for work when she received a call in the evening about her son being grievously injured. Her neighbours took the boy to Metro Hospital in Sector 7 where he was declared brought dead.

The woman teaches at the same school where her son was a student.

In her complaint to the police, the mother accused two students of the school of repeatedly making objectionable comments on her son’s sexuality. She brought the matter to the notice of the school authorities but no action was initiated. Her son slipped into depression and was under treatment at a Delhi hospital. He had returned to school recently to prepare for his board exams after the COVID-induced restrictions were lifted.

He recently reached out to his science teacher to help him with his studies but she too allegedly gave him a cold shoulder and accused him and his mother of causing trouble, the woman said in her complaint.

In his note, the teenager wrote that his mother was a brave woman.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health; telephone: 011-40769002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.