Delhi

Class X boy kills senior; apprehended

A Class XI student was stabbed to death allegedly by Class X student of the same government school in south-east Delhi’s Okhla, the police said on Saturday.

The accused has been apprehended, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) Esha Pandey said they received information on Friday evening regarding a stabbing incident near government senior secondary school in Tehkhand. The boys were in their school uniform at that time, an officer said.

Enquiry revealed that the accused committed the crime as the victim had abused his mother and refused to apologise.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 3, 2021 1:17:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/class-x-boy-kills-senior-apprehended/article36801028.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY