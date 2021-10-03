Class X boy kills senior; apprehended

A Class XI student was stabbed to death allegedly by Class X student of the same government school in south-east Delhi’s Okhla, the police said on Saturday.

The accused has been apprehended, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) Esha Pandey said they received information on Friday evening regarding a stabbing incident near government senior secondary school in Tehkhand. The boys were in their school uniform at that time, an officer said.

Enquiry revealed that the accused committed the crime as the victim had abused his mother and refused to apologise.