Class VII girl found dead

A 13-year-old Class VII student of a city school allegedly died by suicide at her residence in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar on Saturday evening, the police said. No note has been recovered, they said.

A senior officer said that the police received a call around 6 p.m. regarding the incident. On reaching the spot, they found the girl dead. “None of the family members were at home and the door was locked from inside,” the officer said, adding that the spot has been inspected by the crime team. The police said that initial enquiry revealed that the deceased had been tensed because of her exams. They are yet to find out the reason behind her step.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 7.30 p.m.