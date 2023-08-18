Class VI student lands in hospital after being hit by teacher in Delhi govt.-run school

August 18, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - New Delhi

A Class VI student of a government-run school in north-east Delhi’s Tukmirpur was hospitalised after he was allegedly hit by his teacher for not bringing his Hindi textbook to school, the police said on Thursday.

According to the police, 12-year-old Mohd. Arbaz has Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), a rare neurological disorder in which the immune system mistakenly attacks part of the peripheral nervous system – the network of nerves located outside of the brain and spinal cord.

On August 12, the police received information from GTB Hospital that a 12-year-old boy was admitted after he was beaten up by his teacher on August 7, a senior police officer said.

On the complaint of the boy’s father, a case was registered against the teacher, Sadul Hasan, under Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code on Saturday at Dayalpur police station, DCP (North East) Joy Tirkey said.

According to him, the teacher asked Arbaz about his Hindi book. When the boy said he forgot to get it, the teacher lost his temper and asked him to get out of the class.

According to the boy’s father Mohd. Ramjani, his son came home on August 7 and told him that his teacher had hit him. “My child told me that when he was leaving the classroom, the teacher blocked his way and slapped him and also grabbed him by his throat due to which his neck has swollen. His condition started deteriorating and we had to rush him to GTB Hospital,” said Mr. Ramjani, who works as a painter.

“My child is still on ventilation. Doctors have promised us all possible help,” the father said.

He added that the teacher had scolded the boy for not getting his textbook on multiple occasions. “My wife had informed the teacher earlier that the Hindi textbook, which was supposed to be given by the school, hadn’t arrived yet. My son was admitted to the school two months ago and was yet to make friends he could seek help from,” he said.

“I had a talk with the teacher after the August 7 incident and told him that it’s important to be strict with students but wrong to hit them so brutally. What if something happened to my child,” he said.

The DCP said, “The child’s condition is stable right now, but he is on ventilation as the diaphragm is paralytic.”

The father initially didn’t approach the police but lodged a complaint after his son’s health deteriorated.

Following the complaint, the teacher was arrested and let off on bail later, the police said, adding that further investigation into the matter is under way.

When reached for comment, the Delhi government didn’t respond.