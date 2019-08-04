Class VI boy found dead in pond

A 12-year-old boy was found dead in a pond in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri on Saturday morning, the police said.
No injury marks were found on his body, they said.
Additional DCP (South) Parvinder Singh said Shubham Kumar Arya Nagar was a Class VI student of a government school. His father approached the police on Friday night stating that his son did not return from school. “A case under Section 363 of the IPC was registered and an intensive search was launched,” Mr. Singh said.
During the search, the body of a boy was found in the pond in a jungle behind Air Force Station in Arya Nagar. “The boy was identified as Shubham. His school bag and uniform were found outside the pond,” the officer said. The body has been preserved for post-mortem which will be conducted on Sunday. “Inquest proceedings have been initiated,” the officer said.
