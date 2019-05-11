Class IX student scolded for failing in exam, found dead at residence

A 17-year-old girl was found dead at her residence in south-west Delhi’s Vasant Kunj on Friday morning after she was allegedly scolded by her mother for failing in an examination, the police said. They said they have recovered a note left behind by the deceased.

A senior police officer said that the deceased, who was a Class IX student, was found hanging in her room around 7 a.m. after which the police were informed.

“Preliminary enquiry revealed that she had failed in an exam and had to appear for a compartment exam. Her mother had scolded her and asked her to be more careful,” the officer said. The police said that the deceased lived with her mother and sibling. Her father does not stay with the family. “The mother was sleeping in one room with two sons and the girl was in another room. When she woke up in the morning, she found her daughter dead. No foul play has been suspected so far,” the officer said.

In the note left behind by the girl, she said she did not want to trouble anyone any more. “I feel suffocated in this house ans so I want to go away...,” she wrote. The girl also wrote that her last rites should be performed by one Saurabh. The family of the deceased have claimed that they do not know anything about the person mentioned in the girl’s note. Inquest proceedings have been initiated, the officer added.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002 (Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.)