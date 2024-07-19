Class 9 results belie Atishi’s claims about ‘world-class education’, says BJP; Delhi govt. schools are best in India: AAP

The BJP on Thursday said reports about over 17,000 students in Delhi government schools failing Class 9 twice have belied Education Minister Atishi’s claims of providing “world-class education” in Delhi.

In response, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the Delhi government schools “are now topping the ranks nationwide”.

It asked the BJP to look at the condition of schools in the States where it is in power. “Can the BJP name any school in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat or Rajasthan that is better than any Delhi government school?” read the AAP statement.

The Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE), in a notice on Tuesday, asked all government schools to ensure that Class 9 students who have failed twice are counselled and requested to register with the DoE’s National School of Open Schooling (NIOS) school project. A total of 17,308 Delhi government school students failed their Class 9 examination for the second time in the 2023-24 session.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said, “We have been consistently saying that the state of education in government schools under Arvind Kejriwal has been deteriorating and that the government has been deliberately failing weak students, especially in Classes 9 and 11, to allow the government to maintain better results for Classes 10 and 12.”

“The Class 9 results show that the AAP government’s decision to remove thousands of teachers from teaching duties and assign them to administrative and other tasks has completely degraded the school standards,” he added.

The BJP leader said it is “shameful” that instead of encouraging weak students to study in regular schools, the Delhi government is forcing them to go to open schools.

“Atishi should answer how students who are unable to study in regular schools will manage to study in open schools without paying for private tuition, and we all know that students from poor families cannot afford private tuition,” he said.

AAP said, “The government schools of Haryana and U.P. lack teachers and textbooks.” It added that since coming to power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, AAP has been working to improve the state of the civic-run schools, “which were ruled by the BJP for 15 years and were in extremely poor condition in terms of infrastructure and learning outcomes.”

