Class 9, 11 students back in school from Feb. 5

NEW DELHI

30 January 2021 01:23 IST

Some institutes to open for practicals

Class 9 and 11 students in the Capital will return to school from February 5 under strict COVID-19 protocols, Education Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday.

Degree colleges and diploma institutes (polytechnics and Industrial Training Institutes) will also open for project work and practical exams.

The Minister said parents had demanded resumption of school for Class 9 and 11 students after the Delhi government gave permission for students, who are to sit for the CBSE examination, to start attending school from January 18.

‘80% attendance’

“Initially, parents were unsure about sending their children to school due to the pandemic. Schools saw poor attendance in the initial days. But now, parents have seen the preparedness of schools and are convinced of their children’s safety. About 80% attendance is being recorded in schools,” Mr. Sisodia said.

The Directorate of Education also issued exam instructions for Class 9 and 11.

Midterm exams

For Class 11, practicals, projects and internal assessments will be conducted at the school level from March 1. “Midterm exams may be conducted from March 20 to April 15, tentatively from 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. in all schools. Question papers for annual exams will be set covering all the reduced syllabus, which is uploaded on the DOE’s website,” the department stated.

For Class 9, schools may conduct the first and second periodic assessment in the last week of February and third week of March respectively while maintaining COVID norms.

“Midterm exams may be conducted from April 1 to April 15, tentatively from 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. in all schools. Projects and assignments given to students as holiday homework, or home assignments during the winter vacation will be considered Subject Enrichment Activities,” it added.