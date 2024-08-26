Class 6 student mistakes pistol for toy, carries it to school

A 10-year-old Class 6 student carried to his school in Delhi’s Najafgarh a licensed pistol of his deceased father, thinking the weapon to be a toy, the police said on Sunday.

The school authorities recovered the pistol, which was without magazine, from his bag on Saturday.

The boy’s mother, who was called by the school management, said her husband owned the licensed pistol.

“The woman said her husband had passed away a few months ago and she had kept the pistol outside to deposit it at the police station,” a police officer said.

The police said no cognisable offence was committed and the pistol was deposited by the mother at the Baba Haridas Nagar police station on Saturday.