GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Class 6 student mistakes pistol for toy, carries it to school

Published - August 26, 2024 01:08 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A 10-year-old Class 6 student carried to his school in Delhi’s Najafgarh a licensed pistol of his deceased father, thinking the weapon to be a toy, the police said on Sunday.

The school authorities recovered the pistol, which was without magazine, from his bag on Saturday.

The boy’s mother, who was called by the school management, said her husband owned the licensed pistol.

“The woman said her husband had passed away a few months ago and she had kept the pistol outside to deposit it at the police station,” a police officer said.

The police said no cognisable offence was committed and the pistol was deposited by the mother at the Baba Haridas Nagar police station on Saturday.

Related Topics

Delhi / education

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.