Class 6 student in Delhi dies nine days after seniors ‘thrash’ him; ‘school ignored complaint’

January 24, 2024 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - New Delhi

A 12-year-old boy, Kintan Sharma, died at a hospital here days after being thrashed by his school seniors, the victim’s family has alleged.

Rahul Sharma, the father of the Class 6 student, on Tuesday, said his son was beaten up at Delhi government-run Sarvodya Bal Vidyalaya in Shastri Nagar’s Lalita Block on January 11 and succumbed to his injuries on January 20.

The police have not yet registered an FIR in the matter. However, a senior officer said a post-mortem is under way to ascertain the cause of death and legal action would be taken on the basis of the report.

Govt. orders probe

The Delhi government, in a statement, said the incident happened outside the school premises.

“A prompt inquiry has been ordered in the matter, soliciting a report from a committee within two days,” it said, adding that the school principal had been asked to submit a formal report by the end of the day.

According to Mr. Sharma, Kintan was limping and in a lot of pain when he returned from school on January 11.

“He didn’t tell us much. We took him to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, where he was given painkillers and asked to rest for a few days,” he told The Hindu, adding that Kintan was afraid to return to school. Mr. Sharma said he had visited the school to report the incident. “However, all my concerns were ignored.

“Two days later, my son disclosed that he had brushed past another boy while playing at school during lunch, after which some seniors thrashed him,” he added.

Wanted to join Army

While there were no visible injuries on Kintan’s body, Mr. Sharma said his son’s pain worsened with time. “On January 20, we brought him to Saroj Hospital. He was in unbearable pain. I remember our last conversation. It was about having porridge and going back home,” the father said, adding that Kintan died soon after.

“We had so many dreams for him. He wanted to join the Army. Those who did this to him deserve to be punished.”