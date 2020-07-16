Class 12 students credit teachers, school infrastructure for stellar performance

The pass percentage achieved by Delhi government schools in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 exams was 98%, the highest bagged by these schools in the last five years.

The results were declared on Monday.

In 2019, the pass percentage was 94.24%. One of the mainstays of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government policies, the Education Sector in Delhi, according to results, has seen progressively better results.

The pass percentage of the first batch of Class XII students was 85.9% in 2016, 88.2% in 2017, 90.6% in 2018 and 94.24% in 2019.

Students who scored well chose to praise their teachers, school infrastructure and said they believed government schools were no longer behind private ones.

Chetan Sharma, who stays in Kotla Mubarakpur and scored 85.6% in Class XII CBSE examination from SV Rani Durgavati School under the Delhi government, wants to become a Chartered Accountant.

‘Learning over rote’

“I have been in government schools since nursery and they are no longer how they used to be earlier. Teachers are more regular to class and they ensure students attend all classes. The buildings and infrastructure have also improved. Government schools have fared better than private schools and the results speak for themselves.”

Yogita Balyan, a resident of south-west Delhi and a student of School of Excellence in Dwarka, scored 97% and wants to study History Honours.

“I studied in private schools one after another before I switched to a government school in Class XI. I didn’t want my parents to spend too much on the fees and I think teachers in government schools are more qualified than in private ones. Teachers here encouraged analysis and learning over rote.”

Gagan Panchal, a resident of Yamuna Vihar and a student of RPVV Yamuna Vihar, scored 97% and wants to become an engineer.

“I studied in government schools from Class VIII onwards and shifted to this one in Class XI. Both private and government schools are the same now. The teachers are great and there is no need for tuition classes either. My teachers were very supportive throughout.”