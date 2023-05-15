ADVERTISEMENT

Class 12 student upset over results found dead in drain in Rohini

May 15, 2023 02:04 am | Updated 02:04 am IST - New Delhi

The police said that the victim, who got compartment in two subjects, had been missing since Friday

The Hindu Bureau

An 18-year-old girl, who had been missing since Friday after the CBSE Class 12 final exam results, was found dead in a drain in Rohini’s Aman Vihar on Sunday, the police said.

According to an officer, the victim’s father had lodged a missing complaint on Friday night saying that his daughter had not returned to their home in Nithari since 3.30 p.m. and left a suicide note.

As per the complainant, the girl was upset over getting compartment in two subjects in her Class 12 result.

The officer said an extensive search operation was launched to trace the girl and her information shared with police stations in the city as well as police departments across the country.

“On Sunday, a PCR call was received about the body of a girl found lying in a drain. The body was fished out and taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Mangolpuri. The deceased was identified by the complainant as his missing daughter,” he added.

According to the police, no foul play was found during the investigation and the body was handed over to the family after the post mortem. Inquest proceedings under CrPC section 174 have been launched in the matter.

CONNECT WITH US