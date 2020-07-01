Delhi

Watch | Class 10 student makes face shields for Delhi police

A video on face shields designed by a class 10 student for Delhi police

Schools cross the country have been shut down due to the pandemic. A Delhi student has used this time to make face shields for the police.

Also read: Coronavirus | What must schools do before reopening?

Face shields protect police personnel from getting infected by coronavirus while interacting with people. Zareb Vardhan, a class 10 student, has designed the protective equipment using 3D printers.

He purchased the 3D printer with his pocket money. His study room was transformed into a face shield production area. He says that over 10 such face shields can be made in one day using the machine.

Also read: Can COVID spur education 4.0?

100 face shields were donated to Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastav. Shrivastav presented a Commendation Letter and expressed his gratitude to the student.

Zareb is also in the process of making an advanced N-95 mask.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Related Articles
Recommended for you

Printable version | Jul 1, 2020 8:42:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/class-10-student-makes-face-shields-for-delhi-police/article31959506.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY