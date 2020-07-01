Watch | Class 10 student makes face shields for Delhi police

Schools cross the country have been shut down due to the pandemic. A Delhi student has used this time to make face shields for the police.

Also read: Coronavirus | What must schools do before reopening?

Face shields protect police personnel from getting infected by coronavirus while interacting with people. Zareb Vardhan, a class 10 student, has designed the protective equipment using 3D printers.



He purchased the 3D printer with his pocket money. His study room was transformed into a face shield production area. He says that over 10 such face shields can be made in one day using the machine.

Also read: Can COVID spur education 4.0?



100 face shields were donated to Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastav. Shrivastav presented a Commendation Letter and expressed his gratitude to the student.



Zareb is also in the process of making an advanced N-95 mask.