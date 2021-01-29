Clashes break out at Singhu protest site, Delhi police use tear gas, lathis

New Delhi

29 January 2021 15:00 IST

The group claiming to be locals residents have been wanting the farmers to clear the area that has been occupied for over two months.

Clashes broke out between a group of local residents and farmers at the Singhu Border on Friday. Delhi Police had to fire tear gas and lathi charge to bring the situation under control.

A group of locals started pelting stones after entering the protest site where farmers have been demanding a repeal of the three farm laws passed by the Central government. The group claiming to be locals residents have been wanting the farmers to clear the area that has been occupied for over two months.

Security was increased in the area after the peaceful protests by the farmers turned violent with a section of them steering away from the farmers’ tractor rally that was conducted on Republic Day and making their way to Central Delhi where they clashed with police personnel.

The Delhi police said that the SHO of Alipur had been attacked by a protestor who was armed with a sword.

While the Delhi police is trying to bring the situation under control, it remains tense at the Singhu Border with sporadic instances of stone pelting continuing. At the main stage of the protest site, announcements were made asking the farmers to remain calm and maintain peace.