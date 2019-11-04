Clash in Tis Hazari courts: six FIRs lodged; ASI suspended

A day after a clash broke out between police and lawyers inside Tis Hazari court premises allegedly over a parking issue, the police on Sunday said they have registered six FIRs in the case.

Action against constable

A Delhi Police ASI has been suspended and departmental action has been initiated against a constable, they added. A team of officials from the Crime Branch and the forensic department visited the jail inside the court premises on Sunday.

The police said they will conduct an inter-departmental inquiry into the matter to find out the role of their personnel during the violence.

Special CP (Crime) Satish Golcha also inspected the court premises where the violence broke out on Saturday afternoon.

The police said that based on a lawyer’s complaint, a case has been lodged under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

“Based on the complaint of a constable, another case has been lodged under Sections 186 [obstructing public servant in discharging their duty], 353 [assault on public servant], 307 [attempt to murder], 147 [rioting], 392 [robbery], 148 [rioting with deadly weapon] and 149 [unlawful assembly guilty of offence] of the IPC,” a police official said.

“A service pistol belonging to a policeman was robbed during the violence. We are scanning CCTV footage to identify the accused in the case,” the officer added.

Apart from the two cross- FIRs, a third case was lodged based on the complaint of a District Judge at Tis Hazari court. The fourth FIR was filed after a woman lawyer alleged that she was molested during the incident.

Based on the complaints of two more lawyers, two FIRs have been registered under IPC Section 307.

The cases have been transferred to a Special Investigation Team, which is headed by the Crime Branch for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the police avoided the deployment of armed personnel inside the court premises. They said paramilitary security personnel has been deployed at the entry gate of the court.

For the safety of prisoners and policemen, an iron mesh has been installed at the main door of the jail.