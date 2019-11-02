Clash between police, lawyers at Tis Hazari Court, police vehicle torched

Lawyers and police personnel clashed at Tis Hazari Court complex here on Saturday afternoon during which a police vehicle was set afire, officials said.
Eyewitnesses said a lawyer was injured and has been admitted to hospital.
There was an argument between some lawyers and police personnel reportedly over a parking issue which turned ugly, they said.
However, the exact cause is yet to be ascertained, officials said.
A vehicle was set on fire during the fracas, the officials said, adding that further details are awaited.
