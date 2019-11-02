Delhi

Clash between police, lawyers at Tis Hazari Court, police vehicle torched

A file photo of Tis Hazari Court in New Delhi

A file photo of Tis Hazari Court in New Delhi   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

There was an argument between some lawyers and police personnel reportedly over a parking issue which turned ugly, say eyewitnesses

Lawyers and police personnel clashed at Tis Hazari Court complex here on Saturday afternoon during which a police vehicle was set afire, officials said.

Eyewitnesses said a lawyer was injured and has been admitted to hospital.

There was an argument between some lawyers and police personnel reportedly over a parking issue which turned ugly, they said.

However, the exact cause is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

A vehicle was set on fire during the fracas, the officials said, adding that further details are awaited.

