Claims tribunal grants ₹23.92 lakh compensation to amputee

A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded a compensation of ₹23.92 lakh to the driver of a vehicle whose right leg had to be amputated after being crushed in a road accident in 2015.

A commercial vehicle had hit the driver from behind when he along with another driver was trying to fix a broken down vehicle. The driver’s leg had got crushed between the two vehicles under the impact of the offending vehicle hit.

The injured driver had demanded a compensation of ₹30 lakh but the presiding officer of the tribunal Amit Bansal fixed it at 23.92 lakh.

The driver and the owner of the offending vehicle opposed the claim petition, submitting that the accident had taken place due to the negligence on the part of the petitioner.

The two vehicles were parked in the middle of the road, and due to their sudden stoppage, the offending vehicle’s driver did not get enough time to stop despite applying brakes.

Monthly income

However, the tribunal later decide the matter ex parte as the driver and the owner of the offending vehicle preferred not to defend themselves.

As the petitioner could not prove his monthly income, the tribunal decided his compensation amount by fixing his income at ₹10,478 per month of a skilled worker in Delhi at the time of the accident.

The tribunal added another ₹4,191, 40% of his fixed income, to his monthly earning as he was below 40 years of age at the time of the mishap. So, his total monthly income was fixed at 14,669.

Awarding the compensation, Mr. Bansal said that the injured was also entitled to interest at the rate of 9% per annum from the date of filing of the petition till realisation of the compensation amount.