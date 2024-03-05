GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Claim of ‘Ram Rajya’ budget a publicity stunt, says Delhi BJP

March 05, 2024 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP on Monday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of indulging in “cheap publicity stunts” as it objected to Finance Minister Atishi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claiming that the budget was based on the ideals of “Ram Rajya”.

“The shameful thing is that in the budget speech [delivered by Finance Minister Atishi], Arvind Kejriwal was compared with Lord Ram,” said Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, the Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, who has been nominated by the BJP from the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat.

“Similarly, AAP leader Satyendar Jain, who was in jail on corruption charges and is out on bail on medical grounds these days, was compared with Lord Hanuman, which is condemnable. The BJP will demand an apology from Atishi on this,” he added.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “AAP is invoking Lord Ram as it knows that after the construction of the Ram temple in U.P.’s Ayodhya, there is visible public support in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the general election.”.

Mr. Kejriwal on Monday said his government’s budget was inspired by “Ram Rajya” and appealed to people to ensure the victory of INDIA bloc candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

