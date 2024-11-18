CJI Sanjiv Khanna recuses from hearing contempt case against DDA over tree felling in Delhi ridge

The Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, on Monday (November 18, 2024) recused himself from alleged illegal felling of several hundred trees in the Delhi Ridge area.

He said he da formally met the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi V.K. Saxena as part of a National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) programme.

Earlier, a bench headed by the then CJI D. Y. Chandrachud, since retired, had sought a personal affidavit of Delhi L-G in the case which had also sought initiation of contempt proceedings against certain DDA officials.

The case is concerned with the illegal felling of trees in the protected Delhi ridge area, in which L-G Saxena’s name has cropped up.

The bench ordered the listing of the pleas before a bench of which the CJI is not part in the week commencing November 27.

At the outset, the CJI, who was sitting on the bench with Justice Sanjay Kumar, said, “One thing I would like to point out that when I was the NALSA chairman, I had gone to Patna and with Delhi LG had toured jails there. So, it will not be appropriate for me to hear the plea…”.

On November 7, the top court had asked the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) about the measures undertaken to restore the Delhi Ridge area, where several hundred trees were allegedly felled illegally, and sought the extent of plantation done by the authorities.

“What are you doing to restore the ridge?” the bench had asked, adding, “We want to know how many trees were cut and what is being done to restore the ridge and carry out afforestation.” Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the petitioner, who has alleged contempt on the part of the officials, said according to a report of the Forest Survey of India (FSI), a total of 1,670 trees were cut.

The DDA, however, earlier said the numbers stood at 642 trees.

The allegation is that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), an autonomous body under the Centre, cut over 1,000 trees in the ridge area to widen the access route to CAPFIMS on the L-G’s order on February 3. The L-G is the DDA Chairperson.

The top court had issued a contempt notice to the DDA vice-chairman for the felling of trees for the construction of an approach road.

(With inputs from PTI)

