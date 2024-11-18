 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CJI Sanjiv Khanna recuses from hearing contempt case against DDA over tree felling in Delhi ridge

The Delhi ridge case is listed for the week commencing December 2 before a Bench without the CJI

Updated - November 18, 2024 05:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A file image of Justice Sanjiv Khanna

A file image of Justice Sanjiv Khanna | Photo Credit: PTI

The Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, on Monday (November 18, 2024) recused himself from alleged illegal felling of several hundred trees in the Delhi Ridge area.

He said he da formally met the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi V.K. Saxena as part of a National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) programme.

SC asks LG to file personal affidavit on Delhi ridge tree-felling

Earlier, a bench headed by the then CJI D. Y. Chandrachud, since retired, had sought a personal affidavit of Delhi L-G in the case which had also sought initiation of contempt proceedings against certain DDA officials.

The case is concerned with the illegal felling of trees in the protected Delhi ridge area, in which L-G Saxena’s name has cropped up.

The bench ordered the listing of the pleas before a bench of which the CJI is not part in the week commencing November 27.

At the outset, the CJI, who was sitting on the bench with Justice Sanjay Kumar, said, “One thing I would like to point out that when I was the NALSA chairman, I had gone to Patna and with Delhi LG had toured jails there. So, it will not be appropriate for me to hear the plea…”.

Supreme Court finds discrepancy in L-G’s version on when he came to know of tree-felling in ridge area

On November 7, the top court had asked the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) about the measures undertaken to restore the Delhi Ridge area, where several hundred trees were allegedly felled illegally, and sought the extent of plantation done by the authorities.

“What are you doing to restore the ridge?” the bench had asked, adding, “We want to know how many trees were cut and what is being done to restore the ridge and carry out afforestation.” Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the petitioner, who has alleged contempt on the part of the officials, said according to a report of the Forest Survey of India (FSI), a total of 1,670 trees were cut.

The DDA, however, earlier said the numbers stood at 642 trees.

The allegation is that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), an autonomous body under the Centre, cut over 1,000 trees in the ridge area to widen the access route to CAPFIMS on the L-G’s order on February 3. The L-G is the DDA Chairperson.

The top court had issued a contempt notice to the DDA vice-chairman for the felling of trees for the construction of an approach road.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published - November 18, 2024 05:06 pm IST

Related Topics

Delhi / India / court administration

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.