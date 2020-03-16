CJI Bobde rules out complete shutdown of courts

NEW DELHI

16 March 2020

‘As virtual courts are on verge of commencement, there can only be a possibility of limited shutdown’

An urgent meeting was called by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad A. Bobde on Sunday to clarify that there cannot be a complete shutdown of courts in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The CJI explained that as virtual courts are on the verge of commencement, there can only be a possibility of limited shutdown at present. The court is reopening on March 16 after the Holi break.

Justice Bobde further clarified that any demand of the Bar and Bench would be subordinated to the medical advice drawn at the meeting attended by doctors.

It was also clarified that the cause list has already been published for March 16 and hence the medical advice that had been sought has to be complied with to facilitate the functioning of the apex court.

The meeting was chaired by the CJI along with Justices Arun Mishra, U.U. Lalit, D.Y. Chandrachud and L. Nageswara Rao.

Six of the 14 courts in the Supreme Court are taking up urgent cases on March 16.

Randeep Guleria from AIIMS, Balram Bhargava from ICMR, along with other experts, attended the meeting on Sunday. Office-bearers of the Supreme Court Bar Association and the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association were also present at the meeting, advocate Joseph S. Aristotle said in a statement.

A common medical advice issued by the medical experts relates to entrants to the apex court declaring if they have travelled abroad or are showing any symptoms of COVID-19.

Justice Chandrachud, chairman of the e-committee, assured that very soon the “people-to-people” contact will be reduced by introducing court proceedings via videoconferencing. He said e-filings could be made any time of the day and court proceedings and filing procedures would soon go digital and paperless.

Another meeting has been scheduled for March 18.