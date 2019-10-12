Civilian terminal at Hindon Air Force Station starts commercial operations

Developed over a period of 18 months and at a cost of ₹40 crore, the civilian terminal at Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad finally started commercial operations on Friday with a flight to Pithoragarh.

The facility will see only one flight on six days a week operated by a nine-seater aircraft more than six months after the facility was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections.

In January 2018, four operators won bids for the government’s subsidy to operate flights to seven destinations under the regional connectivity scheme (RCS), also known as UDAN. Under this programme, the government aims to connect tier-2 and tier-3 cities and make air travel affordable with airfares capped at ₹2,500 per hour of flight.

“We have only one aircraft with which we started a flight between Dehradun and Pithoragarh last month. Now, the same flight will connect Pithoragarh with Ghaziabad. In a month’s time we hope to bring another aircraft and operate two daily flights to Ghaziabad,” CEO, Heritage Aviation, Rohit Mathur told The Hindu about the delay in starting flights.

All the nine passenger seats on the Beechcraft King Air A350 will have to be sold at the discounted rate of ₹2,500 per hour of flight as per government norms for seeking subsidy.

An official of the Airport Authority of India said that another flight is likely to commence from November 6, connecting Hubballi with Ghaziabad by Star Air, which will operate a 50-seater plane. He added that IndiGo was awaiting permission from the IAF for operating its bigger 180-seater A320 aircraft.

Star Air, Heritage Aviation, IndiGo and TurboJet have rights to operate flights to eight destinations, including Jamnagar, Srinagar, Gulbarga, Kannur, Nagpur and Faizabad.