‘Civil work on Pink Line’s missing link completed’

NEW DELHI

26 June 2021 00:24 IST

Laying work to be finished by June end, say officials

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday said after repeated delays due to the pandemic, civil construction was completed in April on the missing Trilokpuri section of the Pink Line.

The officials said the track laying work is expected to be completed by June end and preliminary trials expected to begin after that. To expedite work on the Trilokpuri section, steel girders were used instead of the conventional concrete ones, they explained.

“A total of 40 steel girders have been placed on 10 spans for the 290-metre-long section. These steel girders have been fabricated and brought from a workshop in Ambala in Haryana. This has not only saved time but also there was no need to create a separate casting yard for the concrete casting of the girders,” said DMRC spokesperson Anuj Dayal. Civil construction on the stretch began in early 2020 and was affected by the pandemic leading to missed deadlines.

Advertising

Advertising

“Work was repeatedly hampered by the pandemic induced lockdowns and issues such as non-availability of workforce. Now, track laying and other ancillary works have commenced on this stretch between Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake following completion of civil work. In addition, overhead electrification work is also under progress,” Mr. Dayal said.

Senior officials said the section will be made operational immediately after receiving mandatory clearances from authorities concerned.