Civil volunteer impersonates ASI at station to travel for free

He wanted to travel home in express train without ticket: police

A 22-year-old Delhi Civil Defence (DCD) volunteer was arrested for allegedly impersonating a Delhi Police Assistant Sub-Inspector at Old Delhi Railway station to travel without a ticket, the police said on Monday.

DCP (Railways) Harendra Kumar Singh said the accused has been identified as Jai Kishan Yadav.

The incident came to the fore on Sunday morning after Constable Yogesh Kumar spotted Yadav in Delhi Police ASI uniform. Yadav told the Constable that he joined the force in 2019.

“When the Constable posted with the 7th battalion of Delhi Armed Police asked Yadav as to how he got promoted to the ASI rank at such a young age, the accused could not give a satisfactory response,” Mr. Singh said.

‘Wanted to go home’

During interrogation, he allegedly told police that he is a resident of Mayapuri Phase-II. He said he along with his two brothers wanted to go to their home in Uttar Pradesh by Farrakka Express train but they had only two confirmed tickets. “Yadav said he wore the uniform so that he is not questioned during his travel,” Mr. Singh said.

A case under relevant sections was registered at Old Delhi Railway Station.