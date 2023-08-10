ADVERTISEMENT

Civil society activists to fight against communalism with DOSTI

August 10, 2023 02:48 am | Updated 02:49 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The platform intends to fight misinformation on social media platforms and reach out to people impacted by communal and sectarian violence, said Nandita Narain, former president of the DU Teachers’ Association (DUTA). | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

Several civil society activists in Delhi on Wednesday founded an umbrella organisation to counter communalism in the country, saying they want to mobilise people against the BJP’s “Hindutva agenda” ahead of the Lok Sabha election next year.

In a statement on Wednesday, they said the Democratic Outreach For Secular Transformation of India (DOSTI) intends to counter hatred with tales of friendship while fighting against “the Hindutva agenda being perpetuated by the BJP-led Central Government”.

The organisation’s members include activist and writer Ram Puniyani and former bureaucrat Harsh Mander. The platform intends to fight misinformation on social media platforms and reach out to people impacted by communal and sectarian violence, said Nandita Narain, former president of the DU Teachers’ Association (DUTA).

