Civil Services Exam: nine Delhi-educated candidates in top 20 list

May 24, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - New Delhi

Nine of the top 20 rankholders in the 2022 Civil Services Examination, the results of which were declared on Tuesday, completed their higher education from colleges in the city.

This includes two Delhi University graduates, Ishita Kishore, 26, of Shri Ram College of Commerce and Garima Lohia, 24, of Kirori Mal College, who secured the first and second rank respectively in the exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Some of these nine candidates shared with The Hindu their stories of preparation, challenges and reasons for taking the examination.

For Siddharth Shukla, 26, who secured the 18th rank in his fourth attempt, this was his family’s dream come true. “My father attempted the UPSC twice exam and couldn’t clear. That’s when I decided I will do it,” said the graduate from DU’s Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College.

Mr. Shukla wants to join the IAS to help pull people out of poverty and change the education and health sectors. “Strategy is the most important thing. In my first attempt, I was disorganised and didn’t have a proper schedule. When I gave the exams, I realised that all its stages require equal attention and focus.”

Kanika Goyal, who secured rank 9 in her second attempt, is both the first graduate and the first one to clear the UPSC exam in her family. “It was my childhood dream to become an IAS officer and make my parents proud,” she said. A graduate of Lady Shri Ram College, the 23-year-old Haryana native added, “I mostly prepared on my own, but took up test series and mock interviews available online. I’d say aspirants should stay dedicated and continue to work hard. For me, hours didn’t matter. I used to take out time for myself as well.”

While many dedicate their success to parents, for Aniruddh Yadav, his elder brother was a constant source of motivation. The 25-year-old who secured the eighth rank said, “I attended Sanskriti School and then IIT Delhi. I’m currently employed in the Indian Information Service. Consistency and diligence were the keys to my UPSC preparation.”

Laghima Tiwari, 23, from Delhi Technological University, secured the 19th rank in her maiden attempt. “I’m still processing the emotions. I can’t believe I passed it on my first try. I didn’t really have aspirations to give the UPSC exam until I entered college. I put in 7-8 hours a day and registered for online test series; I didn’t think of taking coaching,” she said.