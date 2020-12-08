Civil Services aspirant arrested for running fake call centre

The Delhi police arrested a Civil Services aspirant and his accomplice for running a fake call centre in the name of running a placement agency for automobile sector on Monday, officers said.

DCP (North) Anto Alphonse said that the arrested accused have been identified as Vimlesh and Dherminder. They were running a fake call centre in Sant Nagar area in Burari for hiring staff for reputed automobile brands. Vimlesh graduated from Delhi University and was preparing for Civil Services, but could not clear UPSC examination.

Mr. Alphonse said that they received an information from the Kerala police where they received a compliant of cheating on the pretext of providing job in Tata Motors via a fraudulent OLX advertisement with the location in Delhi’s Burari.

The matter was handed over to Cyber Crime Cell of North District and an enquiry was conducted. The complainant was contacted, who stated that he saw a job advertisement on OLX, after which he received a call from Tata Motors and he was interviewed by a person namely Ayush. The complainant was asked to pay ₹10,620 as uniform security. Following this inducement, he transferred money in a given bank account.

“We have recovered four mobile phones and nine SIM cards used in the offence. They were running a call centre from their home. They disclosed that the accused used to post advertisement on OLX job portal for hiring for MNC and used to mention separate numbers from different states. After seeing the advertisement, job aspirants used to fill their details on OLX, which were received on registered mobile numbers of the accused as they had bought SMS blasting and add posting facility of OLX,” said Mr. Alphonse.

He added that the accused hired telecallers to call job aspirants and then used to transfer the call to Vimlesh. Vimlesh used to take interviews of candidates by posing as senior HR manager and offered job as per qualification. After such interviews, Vimlesh used to direct candidates to deposit certain amount as per job and salary offered, in the name of security deposit. Once the money was deposited, the accused used to throw away the SIM card. Later, the said job portal was closed by OLX and therefore the accused were not able to find more victims.