Civil servant’s body recovered

The Delhi police on Thursday claimed that the civil servant, who was reported missing on December 11, has been found dead on the railway tracks near Bijwasan in Dwarka. The family of the deceased, Jitender Jha, has refuted the claims and said the police must have made a mistake in identification.

Delay in identification

Mr. Jha, a 1998 batch Indian Civil Service Accounts Services officer was posted in the Ministry of Human Resources and Development (MHRD).

Shibesh Singh, DCP (Dwarka) said, “The mutilated body was found on the railway tracks between the Shahabad Mohammadpur railway station and Bijwasan railway station a day after Mr. Jha went missing. But it took nearly two days to identify him”. “His clothes, suicide note and identity card have confirmed his identity,” said Mr. Singh, adding that the authenticity of the note remains to be probed

According to the DCP, the local police had circulated one set of photos of Mr. Jha, but it did not match with the photo of the recovered body that was in possession of the railway police.

“Photos of at least half a dozen recovered bodies did not match that of Mr. Jha. But on Thursday, the two photos matched... the confusion over identification may have occurred due to the extent of mutilation. Mr. Jha’s wife will see the body on Friday to confirm,” said the DCP. Mr. Singh also said that the identification card was not found at the beginning, which could have also delayed identification. A relative of Mr. Jha has, however, said that there was “an error” in identification.

Frequent transfers

Mr. Jha lived with his wife Bhawana and twin children in Dwarka Sector 9. According to his wife, he had dropped his children at school around 8 a.m. on Monday before returning home. He then left home for a smoke, but never returned. His mobile phone was left behind at home.

CCTV footage shows him near his home briefly, but not much else. According to his wife, Mr. Jha had been disturbed for a few months due to being transferred six times in four years.