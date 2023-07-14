Civil Lines residents in distress as floodwaters enter bungalows

July 14, 2023 02:07 am | Updated 02:07 am IST - New Delhi

Residents of Civil Lines, an affluent colony in Delhi, said they were taken aback by the sudden flooding in their area on Thursday. Floodwaters entered several bungalows in the posh area located less than 500 metres from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.

“We had no idea that the floodwaters would reach up to our houses. Early on Thursday, we started getting distress calls from residents. Many of them said that their parking lots, basements and ground floors had been submerged,” said Nitin Kumar Goyal, 55, president of the Civil Lines Welfare Association.

He said members of the association started reaching out to civic authorities around 8 a.m. to help them evacuate residents in flooded homes. “About 50 to 60 people were evacuated, including the elderly, children, and pets,” Mr. Goyal said.

Amid the wait for rescue boats, several residents said they were unsure about leaving their homes. Nidhi Gupta, 44, who moved to the area in May, said, “We were extremely scared about what is in store for us. There was no fresh water and electricity. No protocol was in place to save us.”

Ms. Gupta said she was afraid to leave her new house, but the rising waters could have caused irreparable damage to the structure. She and her family have now moved in with a relative.