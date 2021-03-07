Civil defence worker shot dead

Prima facie motive appears to be personal enmity: police

A 22-year-old civil defence worker was shot dead in Bawana in the small hours of Saturday, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said information was received at 5.30 a.m. regarding a man lying dead near Jogi Wada Chowk. When police reached the spot, the man was identified as Shashi Kadyan from Bawana’s Katewara. He had multiple gunshot injuries on his body.

Prima facie the motive behind the murder appears to be personal enmity and local rivalry in the village, the police said.

A senior officer said the incident actually happened at 2 a.m. when the victim was still in his uniform. He was declared brought dead at a hospital.

Over 20 bullets

Sources said Singh sustained over 20 bullet injuries as 20 empty cartridges have been recovered from the spot.

“Multiple persons, who had come in two cars, shot him dead. There are leads in the case and teams have been formed to identify and nab the accused,” the officer said. A case has been registered under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.