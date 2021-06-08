Civil defence worker held for posing as policeman

NEW DELHI

He was fining COVID norm violators

A 31-year-old Delhi Civil Defence worker was arrested for allegedly posing as police sub-inspector and prosecuting people violating COVID-19 guidelines.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said that the accused has been identified as Suneel Kumar, a resident of Sangam Vihar.

The police said that the accused was apprehended while he was prosecuting public for mask violations and pretending to be an SI of Tigri police station. “In the meantime, Constable Amit reached the spot and checked the man’s identity card. It was found that he was carrying a fake identity card of the Delhi police in which a fake PIS number was mentioned,” Mr. Thakur said.

The police said that he was also carrying his DCD credentials, but was using Delhi Police fake ID card representing himself as an officer of the force. A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered and the accused was arrested.

“Fake ID card along with other papers and his uniform worn at the time of incident were seized,” the officer said, adding that probe is under way.