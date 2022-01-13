Civil defence volunteer alleges sexual harassment

New Delhi

13 January 2022 01:49 IST

A 23-year-old civil defence volunteer has accused a deputy division warden with the Sub-Divisional Magistrate office in east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar of sexually harassing her, the police said on Wednesday.

A case has been registered and an internal inquiry has been initiated. DCP (East) Priyanka Purohit said the complainant alleged that the deputy division warden was harassing her for “sexual favours”.

He even threatened her with dire consequences if she reported the matter, the police said. The police said the woman claimed she tried to lodge a complaint with the SDM’s office but was threatened by her seniors and colleagues of the accused.

The DCP said the accused last harassed her on December 31. No arrests have been made yet and the woman’s allegations are being verified, said the police.