Delhi

Civil defence employee held for rape

A 20-year-old youth, who works as a civil defence employee, has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl on the pretext of dropping her at her coaching centre near Dwarka, the police said on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Abhishek Kumar, a resident of Uttam Nagar.

DCP (Dwarka) Shankar Chaudhary said that a case of kidnapping was lodged at Bindapur police station based on a complaint from the parents of the girl. However, during investigation, the victim returned to her home. She told her parents that a boy offered her lift on his motorcycle. The accused took her to the coaching centre and showed her some photos of him in uniform and introduced himself as a policeman. Thereafter, he took her to a park and raped her.


